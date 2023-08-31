M&T Bank Corp Purchases 236 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

BIO stock opened at $396.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

