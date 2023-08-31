M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 73.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Five Below Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.55 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

