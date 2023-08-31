M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,659,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,000 after purchasing an additional 787,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $149.18 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $198.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.51, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

