M&T Bank Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,760 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Certara by 83.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Certara by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

