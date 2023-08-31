M&T Bank Corp Acquires 865 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESS opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

