M&T Bank Corp Acquires 865 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ESS opened at $240.16 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $280.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Essex Property Trust
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Essex Property Trust
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.