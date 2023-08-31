Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock worth $8,576,028. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $136.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

