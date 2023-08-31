Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

