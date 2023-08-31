MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Increased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203,696 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $245,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,457 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

