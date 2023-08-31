Mark Holt Buys 130,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Holt acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($88,491.11).

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 58 ($0.73) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.07. The firm has a market cap of £74.25 million, a PE ratio of 5,800.00 and a beta of 0.60. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 76.74 ($0.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get Frenkel Topping Group alerts:

About Frenkel Topping Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.