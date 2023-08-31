Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lumentum Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of LITE opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.
In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.
