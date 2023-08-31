LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 126.1% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 71,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $998,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 343.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

