Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $135.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $136.57.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

