Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Cormark

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.14% from the stock’s current price.
LSPD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$21.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
