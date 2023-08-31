LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.14% of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LGVC opened at $10.67 on Thursday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

