Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th.
Kkr Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kkr Credit Income Fund
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 3 Online Retailers To Revamp Your Shopping List With
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Following Grayscale’s Legal Victory
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Top 5 High Yield Blue Chip Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kkr Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.