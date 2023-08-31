Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kirby in a research report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.64. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Get Kirby alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $83.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 5.81%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kirby by 455.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Kirby by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth $211,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $522,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,910. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.