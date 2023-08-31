King Luther Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $205.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

