King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 501 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,943,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

