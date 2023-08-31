King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,297,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,597,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.