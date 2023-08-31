King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 200 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 132,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,296,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.17 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.81.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on DCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.