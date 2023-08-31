King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 168 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day moving average is $144.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

