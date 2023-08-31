King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,350 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 84,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

