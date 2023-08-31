King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,186,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $281.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

