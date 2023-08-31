King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases New Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IonQ Price Performance
IonQ stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.05. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IonQ Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
