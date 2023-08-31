King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,376 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 106.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,242,923,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.37 and a 12 month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.