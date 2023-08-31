King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New $620,000 Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $125.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average is $118.70.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

