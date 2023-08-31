King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,602,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,307,000 after purchasing an additional 876,240 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,763,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,200,000 after buying an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,539,000 after buying an additional 244,485 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,522,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,038,000 after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.59.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

