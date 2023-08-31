King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 80.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $186.10 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.71 and a twelve month high of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.45.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $170,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

