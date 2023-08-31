King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $888,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $170.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.77. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

