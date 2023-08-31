King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $3,545,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

