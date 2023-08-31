King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $423,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY opened at $217.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,369,211.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,010 shares of company stock worth $72,657,283. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

