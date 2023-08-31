King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $236,000 Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.46.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

