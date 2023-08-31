King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in HP by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in HP by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $271,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.29 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

