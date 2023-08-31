King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The firm has a market cap of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Ellen Goldberg purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,354.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,104. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

