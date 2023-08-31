King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.