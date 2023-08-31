King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 30,000 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,273,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Brightcove news, Director Kristin E. Frank sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $35,213.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $311,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,273,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,523,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 103,373 shares of company stock worth $405,135. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

