King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,030 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $82.72 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $90.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

