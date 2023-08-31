King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.