King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,985 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

DBRG stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.05. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -2.01%.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

