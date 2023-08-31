King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 591,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,076,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.