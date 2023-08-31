Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 217,682 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

