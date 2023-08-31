Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) PT Set at C$1.00 by Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$1.00 price objective by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s previous close.

Kidoz Stock Performance

CVE:KIDZ opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$32.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -1.44. Kidoz has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.24.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.