Karpus Management Inc. Trims Position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,575 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 456.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244,933 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 815,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPCS opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

