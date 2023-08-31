Karpus Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MAV stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

