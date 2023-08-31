Karpus Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,077.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.