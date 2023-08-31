Karpus Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $10,129,000. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 927.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 963,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 869,534 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 687,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2,342.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 344,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 330,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

