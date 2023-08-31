Karpus Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.