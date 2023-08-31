Karpus Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRD. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC increased its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 1,257.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beard Energy Transition Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRD opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

