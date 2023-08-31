Karpus Management Inc. Invests $323,000 in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 73.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:VPV opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
(Free Report)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 329,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 217,985 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 742.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 131,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 116,105 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,205,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,077.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 105,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VPV stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
(Free Report)
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.