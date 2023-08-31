Karpus Management Inc. Invests $323,000 in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 73.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

