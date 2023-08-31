Karpus Management Inc. Increases Stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Kim LLC grew its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXI opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

